Klopp In Touchline Row With Mo Salah

Spread the love

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp and his forward Mohamed Salah had an explosive touchline row during the team’s Saturday 2-2 draw with West Ham.

The heated exchange happened as Salah was set to be introduced in the 82nd minute after he started on the bench.

The Egyptian star gestured towards the Reds gaffer before Darwin Nunez, who was also on the touchline waiting to be subbed on, was forced to intervene between and separate the pair.

Speaking after the match, Klopp said there is no issue with Salah after the two spoke in the dressing room following the final whistle.

“No. We spoke already in the dressing room. For me it’s done,” the gaffer responded when asked if he could explain what happened.

Soccer 24 News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...