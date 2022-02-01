MWONZORA vs KHUPE LIVE: We Won’t Give Thoko Keys To Harvest House

Share

On Wednesday Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe clash against each other in the capital city, Harare, as the latter factionally addresses the nation.

By A Correspondent | Responding to revelations Thokozani Khupe is invading Harare to seize party assets tomorrow, Douglas Mwonzora has vowed never to allow her entry.

Khupe and Mwonzora are beneficiaries of the chaotic court powered attack on Nelson Chamisa’s party in 2020that saw the two forming their own entity which they called MDC T party, claiming to be the rightful heirs of the late Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC Alliance party, which would later this year split into two as both went head on against each other.

Thokozani Khupe

There are indications that she will seize the Harvest House building.

His spokesperson, Lloyd Damba told ZimEye, the building “belongs to the MDC. And you do not become the President of the MDC by a declaration at a Press conference but through a Congress which is a legal process.

“So what makes u think we will hand over MRT House to a non entity and an individual who self appointed herself to power; which is non existant in our party Constitution as well as the country’s Constitution and the world over.

“Let her dream on. We have no time for theatrics.”

May she allow us to attend to National issues not these nonsensical side shows

Meanwhile, ZimEye can exclusively reveal Khupe previously confined to Bulawayo, is storming the capital city to make her first national press conference following her expulsion of Douglas Mwonzora.

Khupe has told parliament that the finances Act funding must be allocated her or be split into two.

On Wednesday she graces a meeting at Holiday Inn where she will redefine legal parameters between her formation and Mwonzora’s.

The meeting is set for 10 am and has been restricted to a small number. A statement reads, “please note that due to space constraints, this breathing is strictly by invitation.” – ZimEye