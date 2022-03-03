Khupe On Chamisa Coalition

By- The leader of the other MDC-T faction, Thokozani Khupe is reportedly planning to work with the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party led by Nelson Chamisa in future elections after her acrimonious departure from the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T.

Khupe recently said she we tell members and supporters of her party who to vote for in the 26 March elections at the right time.

Addressing a press conference at the Bulawayo Media Centre on Wednesday, Khupe said she decided against participating in the upcoming elections to avoid splitting the opposition vote. She said:

The needless fragmentation of the opposition has not only deflated hopes and punctured national confidence but it has also slowly led to people staying away from national processes and losing faith in elections.

It is in this spirit that I’m urging the nation to rally together and to encourage each other to be active participants in national processes, especially in the ongoing voter registration blitz.

Unity amongst opposition political parties is of paramount importance, as it will result in the formation of a formidable force to confront ZANU PF.

The formidable force must start to speak with one voice, they must start to act with one voice and they must start to vote with one voice.

It is high time as opposition parties we converge and mobilise citizens and together unite for a common course and that common course being a new Zimbabwe.

We need to unapologetically preach the gospel of unity, in bars, in churches, in the villages and in the urban areas where we stay.

Let us remind each other that future generations will not forgive us if we allow next year’s chance to slip away.

It is a glorious chance that comes to us ordinary people once every five years and we must make the most of it.

Khupe and Chamisa worked as co-vice presidents to the late former MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai between 2016 and 2018 but their relationship was an uneasy one.

Their relationship broke down after Tsvangirai’s death in February 2018 as they fought over the control of the opposition party.

Meanwhile, CITE reported sources as saying Khupe is most likely to make an appearance at the CCC rally this Saturday to be held at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.