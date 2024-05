Wicknell Chivhayo Grabs Chihuri’s Mansion

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter- Controversial businessman and Zanu PF apologist Wicknell Chivhayo has grabbed former Police Commissioner Augustine Chihuri’s Harare mansion.

Chihuri fled the country after the November 2017 coup – and is believed to be in Malawi.

The multi-million mansion is so magnificent that even the chief of the UK’s Scotland Yard, one of the world’s premier police forces, could never afford it.

The circumstances under which an African Police Commissioner acquired such a property will remain a mystery…

Even the chief of the UK's Scotland Yard, one of the world's premier police forces, could never afford this…(Chihuri, Mugabe’s Police commissioner, fled Zimbabwe after… pic.twitter.com/wN2DTfiF2l — zimDaily (@ZimDaily) May 17, 2024

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...