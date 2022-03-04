Zanu PF Speaks On Killing Chamisa Kwekwe Supporter

By A Correspondent-Zanu PF has said that they were not responsible for the violence that claimed one life of a Citizens Coalition for Change Supporter last Sunday.

Zanu PF thugs disrupted a CCC rally in Kwekwe, killed one person and injured several people.

Addressing the media in Harare Thursday, Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said they had nothing to do with the violence.

“Violence in Kwekwe, investigations are ongoing, we cannot as a party be accused by social media, it shows that it was a premeditated agenda. Violence was caused by their leaders in the CCC, commanding his youths to drive others out. We are witnessing yellow, it’s a warning that they should desist from thinking they would take the law into their own hands.

“Why does this always happen in February for the past 20 years? Every February the EU and the US renew sanctions, so there was an effort that something happens in February for the past 20 years and this is not meant for Zimbabwe people, it’s a message for handlers. Chamisa parrots the message of puppetry and ZANU PF has nothing to do with violence in Kwekwe,” he said.