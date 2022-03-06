Chamisa Accuses Zanu PF Of Killing Tsvangirai

By- Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa said the state was responsible for the death of MDC founder Morgan Tsvangirai.

Chamisa told a local online publication that Tsvangirai died of poisoning by the state and warned his senior party members from eating everywhere.

Tsvangirai succumbed to cancer on 14 February 2018.

He said his party leadership has been targeted for poisoning and should always be on high alert.

Chamisa said several such attempts had been made on his party leadership.

He said:

It’s only that we don’t say much and the people who were doing this are the people who have been making attempts on our lives. They were celebrating that we poisoned him when he was in Botswana, I don’t normally eat but it shows you wicked people who believe in eliminating elements.

We have told all our leaders, all our candidates that please eat with a lot of care, it is good to have appetite but control your appetite. Be careful, not everything is food, we are in a dangerous zone. Be careful about your cars, just last night they sideswiped our car.

More: The NewsHawks