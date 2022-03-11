Miner Killed In Underground Accident

A 36 YEAR OLD MINER from Matabeleland South died on the spot after a locomotive he was driving underground at Blanket mine developed an electrical fault resulting from a power cut forcing the machine to crush land 100 metres deep down killing him in the process.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the accident.

“Andrew Phiri (36) was employed at Blanket mine. On February 21 he was controlling LHD locomotive around 2am when suspected power cut off resulting in it ramming sideways and landed about 100 meters on other level and he died on the spot,” Mangena said.

She said her body was taken to Gwanda provincial hospital for post-mortem.

Mangena also said Nkosiyenhle Tshabangu (25) from Matabo Secondary School, Mberengwa died after he was trapped by a boulder which he was grinding at West Nicolson B Mine Sarvic.

“On February 21, around 12:30pm Tshabangu was grinding a stone removing a boulder and he was trapped by the boulder and was removed by his workmates and ferried to Gwanda Hospital where he died due to injuries. A report was made to police and in both cases the ministry of mines was informed,” said Mangena.

She urged miners to take precautionary measures in order to safeguard their lives.- Bulawayo 24