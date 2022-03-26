Fake Cop Nabbed

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced the arrest of one Digoo Matsvange who was masquerading as a police officer.

In a statement, seen by Pindula News, ZRP said Matsvabge was arrested in Bulawayo on Friday while investigating a case of theft. Reads the police statement:

The ZRP confirms the arrest of Digoo Matsvange (49) on 25/03/22 for impersonating a member of the ZRP at Harcourt Flat, Bulawayo.

The suspect identified himself a detective from Harare who was investigating a case of theft involving a lady who resides at the same flat before a police officer residing at the flat asked for his particulars and arrested him.

Reports of people impersonating public authorities are not new.

In many cases, the impersonators do it to commit crimes, evade responsibility and so forth.

