Another Top Mnangagawa Spy Dies

By Political Correspondent – Another prominent figure within the notorious Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), Ezekiel Tobias Musiiwa Chaunoita, has died.

Chaunoita, a former director in the President’s Department, had his last breath over the weekend after a prolonged illness.

He has since been posthumously declared a National Hero.

The announcement of Chaunoita’s national hero status was delivered by Zanu PF National Political Commissar Mike Bimha at the deceased’s residence in Harare.

“In recognition of his service, His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of Zanu PF, E.D. Mnangagwa, has bestowed upon the late Cde Ezekiel Tobias Musiiwa Chaunoita the honour of National Hero Status, following his passing on May 4, 2024. Mourners are gathering at House Number 19B Selsey Road, Waterfalls, Harare.

“The late Ezekiel Tobias Musiiwa Chaunoita will be laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, with the date of interment to be announced. I kindly request arrangements be made for his burial and the provision of benefits to the family. He hails from Harare Province,” he conveyed.

Mourners are convening at number 29B Selsey Waterfalls in Harare to pay their respects.

