Mwonzora Pleads With Chamisa For Political Survival

By-Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa and his rival MDC Alliance leader Douglas Mwonzora have reportedly resolved to end their dispute and work together ahead of the 2023 elections.

NewsDay reported sources as saying Chamisa and Mwonzora met at a hotel in Harare and agreed to form an alliance. Said a source:

The magnitude of defeat on a party that was once a force to reckon with and the embarrassment brought on the late Morgan Tsvangirai’s legacy pushed Mwonzora to his senses.

Mwonzora confirmed engaging Chamisa but refused to give details of the agreement. He said:

As I said earlier on Monday, there is no bad blood between me and Chamisa. We are both opposition leaders fighting for the same common goal which is to better the lives of Zimbabweans. I cannot say anymore, but yes, I reached out to Chamisa.

Chamisa also confirmed the meeting but was also coy on the details of the pact. He said:

I can confirm that I talked to Mwonzora this week. In due time, we will inform our supporters.

The meeting came after Mwonzora’s MDC Alliance failed to win a single seat in by-elections held on 26 March.

Chamisa’s CCC party won 19 and ZANU PF took 9 of the 28 contested parliamentary seats.

Chamisa launched CCC early this year after Mwonzora expropriated the MDC Alliance name and symbols.

-Newsday

