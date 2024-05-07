Linda Masarira Begs For Privacy After Rumors Of Assault By Hubby

By A Correspondent| Controversial politician Linda Masarira has begged the media for privacy after reports losing an eye after being assaulted by current husband.

Earlier, Masarira reported being sick and hospitalized but it later emerged through rumors that she was heavily assaulted by her husband.

According to circulating reports, Masarira was assaulted by her husband who has since been arrested. The reports further allege that Masarira could have suffered a damaged eye from the assault- the reason why she had to be admitted.

Now she has made a plea to be allowed to fix her personal issues in privacy.

