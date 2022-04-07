CCC Youth Leader Shuts Doors On Ex-Mwonzora Ally

Citizens Coalition for Change youth leader Cecelia Chimbiri has expressed reservations on the move by former MDC-T Harare provincial spokesperson Fungai Chiposi to cross floors following his fallout with Douglas Mwonzora.

Chiposi announced that he was joining CCC as an ordinary member after breaking ranks with Mwonzora.

“The By-Elections of 26 March 2022 were an eye-opener for many including me. The people spoke and their voice was unanimous.

“Further, one on one in-person discussions with my team and residents of Kambuzuma, revealed that the people want a change of government and have placed their faith in CCC led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

“I have therefore decided to become an ordinary supporter of the Citizens Coalition for Change party led by Advocate Chamisa.

“I wish to be clear that I have not approached any of the CCC leaders before making this decision. I am not expecting any position in the party. I am an ordinary supporter of the party and will engage friends and family to come and support the citizens movement,” said Chiposi in a public statement shared on Twitter.

But Chimbiri said she is not comfortable relating with someone who spread lies on social media that she faked abduction.

“One who said we faked an abduction , one who rewrote my ordeal together with @JoanaMamombe @MarovaNetsai . one who added salt to injury It’s personal for me because I still have wounds on top of that being persecuted . I’m supposed to smile and just welcome because 🤷🏽,” said Chimbiri.

Chiposi was dismissed from MDC-T after openly stating that they were rejected by the people because of their association with Douglas Mwonzora whom they accused of dining with the ruling Zanu PF party.

