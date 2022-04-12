Chegutu Man On The Run After Killing Wife 13 Days After “Marriage”

By A Correspondent- A Chegutu man allegedly murdered his partner in cold blood, just 13 days after they started living together.

Simon Jackson (45) of Zvamano Village under Chief Nherera in Mhondoro, Chegutu had taken the now deceased, Tsitsi Socha, as his wife though the couple had not yet done the required customary rituals when the alleged murder happened.

Simon had a misunderstanding with his wife on 13 March, accusing her of infidelity before her disappearance.

Tsitsi’s highly decomposing body was found on 26 March being eaten by dogs after pulling it from a 50-centimetre shallow grave.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Mashonaland West Province, Inspector Margaret Chitove, confirmed the murder.

She said police have since launched a manhunt for Simon whom they suspect of killing his wife.

Insp Chitove said Jackson only filed a missing person’s report on 17 March after being pushed to do so by the deceased’s sisters Susan and Tarisai Socha from the same village.

Jackson’s brother Edison Makaure (48) from the same village, discovered that he was missing on 20 March and filed a report at Mubaira police station.

On 26 March, Makaure discovered the body being eaten by dogs in his brother’s field.

Tsitsi’s body was positively identified by her two sisters through the clothes she was wearing.-statemedia

