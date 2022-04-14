The Mutsvangwa’s Moan Their Granddaughter

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | One of the simplest and most rewarding joys of life is to be a grandparent. Granddaughters are remarkable, delightful beings.

They are uniquely talented in that they can remind us of the innocence of childhood but lack all the frustration that our children gave us.

Granddaughters are a precious gift and a never-ending source of joy. The bundle of Joy is what Paida was.

“Our 10 year old granddaughter Paida was an Angel Soul, a genius mind and a heart beyond her tender age. We are totally heartbroken!“

Paida ran a race of life and her race was too short. Ten years looked like two days. It is the prayer of every grandparent to be buried by their grandchildren. It was never meant that grandparents draw parallel lines on their chicks in mourning their granddaughters.

Our parents give us life.

Our grandparents give us a sense of who we are and where we came from and granddaughters give us the sense of accomplishment.

Paida was our favourite hello and hardest goodbye.

Having a granddaughter in your life is one of life’s greatest treasure.

They have this uncanny ability to bring love and happiness to your every day even if they are miles away.

Just knowing that you are the lucky grandparent that gets to play such an important part in your grandchild’s life can bring a smile to your face. But the cruel thing ever to happen is when that grandchild is taken away. Like a flickering light blown off in the darkness. Our light has been switched off and our legs cut

Before Paida’s death ,we did not think we understood death – and my granddaughter lived a fine life, but she had the great misfortune of a painful death, and for that We will always be in pain. Paida did not want to die She had not lived her life to the full. Her life was cut short in a cruel manner. We were never given a time to sit down with Paida and tell her how much she had meant to us. We never got time to say goodbye and time to say thank you. She never got time to say goodbye to her parents and her friends.

Paida’s life, as short as it was she was fit, elegant, charismatic and full of vim.

Paida was always the granddaughter who was always happy. She was always chic. She was a granddaughter of whom we were immensely proud of because people always commented how young and gorgeous she looked. But of course she was young.

As we said goodbye to our Granddaughter Paida it hit us how incredibly lucky we have been to have our lovely granddaughter with us for ten years.

Not only with us but an integral, close part of our lives.

It is rare for a grandparent-grandchild relationship to be so essential and so long-lasting, but then, Paida was that exceptional kind of person every single day of her life.

Until her last breadth our granddaughter had more energy and interest in life than anyone we’ve ever known.

My granddaughter was an incredible child. Really, she was the regal leader in our family.

She was so much a part of who we are, we never thought that she would one day leave us, we can’t quite believe she is gone.

Paida you impacted our lives in so many ways.

You shaped us and taught us how to love and to be patient. You influenced all of us so greatly.

We will always love you and save a special corner of our heart to keep you with us.

And we know we will miss you every day of our lives.

We know that when Christ comes again we will meet in the skies and be together never to part.

We long for that world called heaven where we will never die.

Till we meet again.

