Zim Footballer Dies In UK Car Crash, Twin Brother In Critical Condition

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| One of Zimbabwe’s promising footballer Kudakwashe Mdianyama died in a car crash that happened in Derbyshire United Kingdom in the early hours of Saturday.

Kudakwashe’s twin brother Simba survived the crash but is reportedly in a critical condition in hospital, according to Team Zimbabwe UK where the two were part of a football developmental side.

Kudakwashe was a promising footballer who featured in the Team Zimbabwe UK under 17.

He also participated in a UK AFCON tournament where they beat African giants Nigeria and Morocco on their way to being crowned champions.

“We have just received sad news from Coventry. One of our players Kuda, one of the twin brothers from the Under 17 Squad, has passed away following a car accident here in the UK. We’re told the other twin brother Simba is also critically ill in hospital, battling for his life,” reads a message shared in one of Zimbabwe diasporans WhatsApp groups.

The late Kudakwashe Mdianyama

The late Mdianyama twins (circled) the late Kudakwashe in yellow and Simba in goalkeeper’s shirt

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...