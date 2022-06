Just In : Job Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole Denied Bail

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

We are at Harare magisatrate court in solidarity with our Champions Hon Job Wiwa Sikhala and Hon Godfrey Sithole.

The state denied Sikhala bail. A travesty of justice. Political prisoners must be freed.

We forge ahead knowing fully that one day the victory of the people will bring total freedom to the oppressed.

