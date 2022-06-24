“Witch” Caught At Graveyard

By-A woman from Makoni District, Manicaland Province, believed to be in her 80s, was recently found naked early morning close to a community graveyard.

Gogo Prisca Magondo was brought before Chief Makoni’s court to explain her actions.

This was the second time that Gogo Magondo appeared before Chief Makoni’s court following her conviction for witchcraft in the early 2000s.

During her recent court appearance, Gogo Magondo said that on the day in question, she had lost her senses and ended up sleeping outside her house.

Her neighbour, Malvern Nyamukomba, told the court that they found Gogo Magondo lying naked on a path leading to the graveyard. Said Nyamukomba:

After burying my daughter, we went back to the graveyard to perform some traditional rites the following morning.

We were shocked to see Gogo Magondo lying a few meters from the graveyard.

She only had her petticoat on. We confronted her, and she said she was looking for sweeping brooms.

However, there were no signs or marks that the grave had been tampered with. We informed Gogo Magondo’s sister and her clothes were brought.

The traditional court found Gogo Magondo guilty of witchcraft and ordered her relatives to conduct a cleansing ceremony for her.

