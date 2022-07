Java Ignores His Entourage Killing, Mobilizes For Zanu PF In Chitungwiza

By-Self-proclaimed prophet, and Zanu PF apologist Passion Java, has ignored to assist the woman killed by his driver in a road accident and opted to mobilize support for Zanu PF in Chitungwiza.

Java’s entourage killed a pregnant woman along Seke road Tuesday.

The woman died on the spot after Java’s entourage hit her.

On Friday, Java was in Chitungwiza addressing Zanu PF youths. He later posted videos bragging about being part of Zanu PF.

Zanu PF also posted on social media commending Java for mobilizing support for the party.

Kwai haiii basa rabatwa ku Chitungwiza kuti Dzviiii ….. @passion_java spoke to the Youths today on how the abuse of Drugs can adversely affect their future …. let's fight this together !!!! pic.twitter.com/QSvOCRjl3g — Lee Ann Bernard (@Lee_Ann_Cara) July 8, 2022

