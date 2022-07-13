Suspected Thief Beaten To Death

Police in Mashonaland Central have warned people against vigilantism after five Chiweshe men were arrested for allegedly killing a suspected thief.

The accused are Dereck Nyakudya (32), Tafadzwa (38) and Freddy Muchekesi (34), Joshua Nyatsaga (25) and Moses Chirenje (32) of Chirenje village in Chiweshe.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said the deceased is Collins Nyapfere (41) of Mapfunya village in Chiweshe.

The incident happened last Saturday when Nyakudya who was at Rossa Mine received a call from his wife.

Nyakudya’s wife Blessing Chikova (23) informed him that someone was at her door, trying to open it.

Nyakudya went back home but he did not see anything amiss.

He headed back to work after assuring his wife that there was no one outside.

Insp Mundembe said as Nyakudya headed back to work he then saw the deceased, Nyapfere, trying to open a door to a house in the neighbourhood using two iron bars.

After noticing that he was seen, Nyapfere charged toward Nyakudya and threw an iron bar at him.

Nyapfere hid behind a heap of bricks and fled towards a tarred road after Nyakudya retreated.

Insp Mundembe said Nyakudya shouted for help and got help from his co-accused to apprehend Nyapfere.

“On their way to Rossa police station they passed through Tafadzwa’s house who tied Nyapfere’s hands and legs before the group took turns to assault him with wooden sticks and a hose pipe,” he said.

They proceeded to the police station and Nyapfere was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries the following morning.”

Insp Mundembe said the deceased had bruises and lacerations and was oozing blood from his right ear.

He condemned the spirit of vigilantism and urged members of the public to take the accused to the police after effecting citizen’s arrest.-Herald

