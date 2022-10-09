Cop Stabbed Over Cigarette

By A Correspondent- A police officer was killed on Saturday morning at a hotel bar in Figtree while reportedly trying to end a misunderstanding between a patron and a bartender.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the victim as Detective Sergeant Lovedany Madambi (39).

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said Madambi was stabbed to death with an unknown object by one Mthulisi Moyo (25).



Said Nyathi:

I can confirm one suspect Mthulisi Moyo aged 25 years has been arrested in connection with the murder of a police officer, Detective Sergeant Lovedany Madambi which occurred at the hotel bar in Fig tree which occurred on the 8th of October 2022 around 2 AM.

The victim had reprimanded the suspect for pestering the bar attendant to sell him cigarettes after the bar had closed for the day.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said the suspect has since been arrested.

In an unrelated case, police said they are investigating a murder incident which occurred in Ngundu, Chivi, on 22 September 2022 at 1.30 PM.

Police said two grade one pupils aged seven and six reportedly fought over a pencil on their way home from school resulting in one of the pupils sustaining severe injuries.

The injured pupil succumbed to the injuries on 05 October 2022, police added.

