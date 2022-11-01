By A Correspondent- ZRP Silobela arrested two men for allegedly fatally stabbing another man with a knife. Police said:

On 29/10/22, ZRP Silobela arrested Justice Matindike (24) and Tirivashe Gumbo (23) in connection with a case of murder that occurred on 29/10/22 at Mambo Queen Mine, where the victim, Marshal Gwabeni (30) died after being stabbed on the chest and both hands with a knife.

The suspects were on a revenge mission after the victim had stabbed Justice Matindike with a broken beer bottle in the hand following an argument over an unknown issue during a beer-drinking spree on 28/10/22 at a nightclub.