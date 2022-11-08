Trio Arrested For Killing Teenager

POLICE in Karoi have arrested three men who allegedly killed a 16-year-old accused of stealing a cellphone.

The victim died at Karoi District Hospital.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said two other suspects are still at large.

“Police in Karoi arrested Cephas Banda, Ian Murehwa and Langton Mapfura (21) in connection with a case of murder in which a 16-year-old juvenile was attacked on October 15, 2022 near Tambawadya Primary School, Chikangwe, after being accused of stealing a cellphone,” said police.

“The victim died on November 1, 2022 on admission at Karoi District Hospital. The other two unknown suspects are on the run. Investigations are underway.”

— Sunday Mail

