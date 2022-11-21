Harare Man Killed During Argument Over Accident

A road traffic accident scene bust up ended in tragedy after a passenger who had joined an argument over the cause of the road mishap was beaten up by occupants of the other vehicle and later died from the assault injuries.

The incident, according to a police statement Friday, happened at Total Service Station in Glen Norah B April 9 this year.

Police said Christopher Kahari, who was aged 42, was assaulted by unknown suspects after a minor road accident.

“The victim, Chrispen Kahari, was a passenger in a Mitsubishi L200 vehicle, registration number AAD9608 when the car got involved in a minor road traffic accident with an unidentified vehicle at a shopping centre.

“The vehicle occupants, who were in the other car, then attacked the victim and the Mitsubishi L200 driver.”

The victim, who had sustained severe injuries, managed to escape to his home, where he later succumbed to the injuries on the following day.

Police appealed for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

