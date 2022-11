BREAKING: Zim Mapositori Shrine Burnt Down By Dudula Gang in SA

Spread the love

Below is a mapositori shrine recently burnt down by Dudula gangs. The incident captured in the below footage reportedly happened in the Gauteng area, according to sources. THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. .

viral-video: Zimbabwean mapositori stripped naked, and clothes burnt by Dudula gangs in South Africa | ARE YOU ALSO AFFECTED? CONTACT ZIMEYE RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/ZC6V5jYbdr — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 22, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...