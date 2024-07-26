Musona Triumphs

FIFA has lifted a transfer ban against Al Tai after the Saudi Arabian club ironed out issues with Knowledge Musona and two other former employees.

The Saudi First Division side was engaged in a contractual dispute with Musona, Brazilian player Eduardo Dudu and former coach Pepa.

The former Warriors international played for the team between 2021-23, when they were still in the Saudi Pro League.

In a statement posted on their official X account, Al Tai said it has fulfilled its obligations in the issues against Musona and Dudu, while the club won a case against Pepa following an appeal before the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber.

The statement reads: “Al-Tai Club has completed all the cases related to it in the International Federation of Association Football FIFA, as Al-Tai won the case filed against it in the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber by the Portuguese coach Pedro ‘Pepa’ Filipe.”

The club added in its statement: “Al-Tai has completed two other cases, the first concerning the Brazilian player Eduardo Dudu, and the other concerning the player Knowledge Musona.

“Praise be to God, all requirements related to the two cases have been completed, and they have been closed with the responsible authorities in the International Federation.

“Thus, Al-Tai has fulfilled all its legal obligations towards these previous obstacles, and the registration ban imposed on the club has been lifted, and there is nothing preventing it from registering and contracting with distinguished cadres during the coming period.”

