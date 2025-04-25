Blessed Geza: Things Are Happening Right Now To Remove Mnangagwa | Full Text

BLESSED GEZA 24 APRIL 2025-

“Let me assure you, action is being taken. Something is being done right now to ensure that Mnangagwa goes. Things are happening as we speak” [ZIMEYE VERSION] –

Good evening.

This is Blessed Runesu Geza; Comrade Bombshell.



Today is day three of our historic shutdown, which so far has been a success,

I would like once again to thank you for your cooperation.

We have demonstrated to the Mnangagwa regime that enough is enough.

The message was clear and has reached home.

We know the reasons why we called this shutdown is to make sure that Mnangagwa is booted out of power. He is now mentally unfit to govern the country.

He has also presided over monumental corruption. This has destroyed the delivery of social services in the country.

Indeed, the message has been given home to all stakeholders, including the progressive security forces and let me assure you, action is being taken. Something is being done right now to ensure that Mnangagwa goes.

Things are happening as we speak.

As a way forward we continue with our shutdown. We can all agree that emotionally, we are all on shutdown. Mentally, we are all on shutdown; psychologically, Zimbabweans are on shut down. Physically, we are all on shut down.

Don’t be discouraged by people who are loitering in town. We know some were bused from far and beyond to give the impression that the stay away has failed. This side shows will not succeed.

The reality is that it’s Mnangagwa who put the country on shutdown. Nothing is working, and even to those who were loitering in town, they are mentally and psychology on shut down. So Zimbabweans, let’s continue with our shutdown. Let’s stay on because our goal is to remove Mnangagwa and we are on course. Mnangagwa will go and his Zviganandas will be arrested.

I want to thank you for your cooperation. Our shutdown succeeded in a big way. Someone may not see but it succeeded. It sent a signal to Mnangagwa and the Zviganandas that his time to step down has come. There was a trick that revealed that Mnangagwa started to send buses to Muzarabani, to Zvishavane and fill the buses to make it appear like the towns are full of people deceive people by making it appear like the shutdown has failed. We discovered them in their tracks.

The way you behaved, made sure that the masses including our progressive security forces to see that of a truth the family of Zimbabwe needs urgent assistance and as a result we are working together. These are not lies, there are things happening right now; you shall see the results shortly. The Mnangagwa’s are going soon, the Zviganandas are going soon.

We want to ask for your patience the family of Zimbabwe. Remain United.

When we called up our shutdown, we never called for violence. The Mnangagwas sent their people to do acts of violence, so that they blame us and you for the violence. We never called for violence, and neither you. We hear the Chibayas are now being accused of violence incitement, yet we never sent them to do any organising of a shutdown. We are shocked where they are getting that.

The family of Zimbabwe, the end is now coming, so stay strong people of Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa and his Zviganandas are going anytime soon. Remain in shutdown mode. Emotionally and physically, we know things are bad. We know that you survive by hustling.

I shall continue to speak with you.

I shall also be coming back to you to update you on the progress of our shutdown.

Remain strong people of Zimbabwe.

Family of Zimbabwe I thank you very much.

I thank you very much.

