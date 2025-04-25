Sundowns Keen To Embarrass Egyptian Giants Al Ahly

Sports Correspondent

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Divine Lunga has outlined his team’s game plan for the high-stakes semifinal clash against Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League. The teams will lock horns on Friday night at the Cairo International Stadium, following a tense goalless draw in the first leg.

Lunga revealed that Sundowns are determined to secure a victory within 90 minutes and avoid the uncertainty of a penalty shootout. “We know it’s not going to be easy, but we’ll give it our all to win,” he said. “We don’t want to leave our fate to penalties – it’s like a lottery. We’ll need to bring our A-game to score and win within regulation time.”

Lunga also expressed confidence in his team’s ability to handle the pressure of playing in front of a massive crowd. “Big stadiums aren’t new to us,” he said. “We have players who’ve experienced huge crowds with their national teams, so we’re not intimidated. We’ll treat it like any other game and focus on getting the result we need.”

