Fare Thee Well, CIO Director Walter Basopo A True Hero

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | Many of us have felt moments when it seems as if our feet are collapsing through the floor, when our stomachs turn into gymnasts inside us, and when we are suddenly at a loss for words. Yet none of these feelings can accurately describe how we feel knowing that our hero is no longer with us on Earth.

The evil hands of death have once again touched us all. Death has taken one of the most seasoned war veterans and retired Director of Counter Intelligence in the President’s Office — Mhofu, Mukoma Walter Basopo. Retired Director Walter Basopo passed on at Life Groenkloof Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa. He died on Tuesday, 22nd April, having only retired two months ago.

Officers in the President’s Office have described Director Walter Basopo as a true patriot and a gallant struggle hero. Passing away at the middle age of 66, Basopo had served his country without question. Known by his Chimurenga name, Gerry Dzasukwa, he was born on February 23, 1959, in Gutu District, Masvingo.

Life has been so unfair and has treated us harshly. Cde Basopo lost his brother — and dear brother to all — Mukoma Prosper Basopo a few years back. Tragedy continued to shadow the Basopo family as Prosper’s wife followed him soon after. The entire family served the government faithfully until their deaths. Faustina served in the health sector, and Prosper was a career diplomat.

Director Walter Basopo attended Masema Primary School from 1964 to 1970. After passing his Grade Seven with flying colours, he was admitted to Mzingwane Secondary School in Matabeleland South from 1971 to 1974.

When a senior dies in action, holding off an enemy attack threatening to overrun his outpost, the confidence of his comrades is rocked. Cde Basopo died still defending his country. Accolades of courage and eulogies have flowed freely from politicians and generals alike, reflecting that Walter had his country at heart.

For a brief moment, a devastated nation pauses to pay homage to a fallen hero. Yet his legacy binds us together and gives us the courage to defend our country forever. Fellow countrymen marvel at his heroic endeavours; patriotism courses through everyone’s veins — but all too swiftly, life moves on. For the Basopo family, however, the fight has just begun.

This powerful story is as inspirational as it is humbling. Director Basopo was a very senior officer, and his death casts a dark shadow over the nation. A legend of his time with over 50 years of service, people like him are not meant to die in retirement. His death shocked every officer with a heart, even those who were never under his command, and the pain was felt across five decades of war veterans.

Caught in the centre of this tragedy, the family courageously battles to come to terms with their grief and to fill the void left by a talented father and great warrior.

Heart-breaking and awe-inspiring in equal measure, the life of Walter Basopo was a life of dedication to his country.

His death demands a gargantuan effort from the family to steady their resolve and rebuild a life torn apart by his illness and passing.

When the Director-General of the CIO, Cde Fulton Mangwanya, was informed of Basopo’s demise, he rested his head on his left shoulder and, with a shaky and pained voice, said, “You were among the finest intelligence commanders. Your integrity and humility endeared you to all during your service.”

He commended Cde Basopo’s mentorship of many officers now in senior ranks, highlighting his lasting legacy of leadership.

He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, wishing them strength during this difficult time.

It was Cde Basopo’s early exposure to the injustices of the Rhodesian regime that shaped his political consciousness. He wore a jacket of unselfishness, rejecting all offers for personal advancement, and in June 1976, he joined the armed liberation struggle under ZANLA, travelling to Mozambique. His resolve was to free his country and bring joy to every Zimbabwean.

Basopo was received and trained at Chibawawa Training Camp in Mozambique. In 1978, while in Sofala Province, he was transferred to Tembee Camp for further military training, shaping him into a strong freedom fighter. He underwent a nine-month training program in Tete Province.

Mukoma Walter Basopo was then deployed to ZANLA’s Security Department in Manica Province. There, he served as an assistant to the then Deputy Chief of ZANLA’s military security and intelligence, the late Cde Vitalis Zvinavashe, alias Cde Sheba Gava.

His death leaves behind many years of unexplainable pain. This kind of pain emerges from nowhere and resides in the heart for an unpredictable time.

The 22nd of April marked a very dark day for our nation — even darker for our party, ZANU PF.

We lost a patriot, a brave freedom fighter, a commander, a hardworking operative, a party stalwart, and a disciplined and loyal cadre.

We lost a great son of the soil: Walter Basopo.

Shock grips us all, especially those who interacted with him daily during the discharge of his duties.

Today, we bleed as we bid farewell to this great hero of our liberation struggle and a notable figure in our post-independence story.

We have been robbed; we are in pain and share this loss among ourselves as Zimbabweans.

Because of his wisdom, Cde Basopo was selected in 1979 to undergo further training in Yugoslavia. He travelled to Maputo for medical examinations but was tragically involved in a road traffic accident on the way, which claimed the lives of Cde Vicmore and others.

Basopo sustained serious injuries and had to have one of his arms amputated — a permanent mark of the struggle he bore to his death.

Because of his political wisdom, he was recalled home during the ceasefire period and deployed to Mhondoro communal lands to lead ZANU’s political campaigns ahead of the 1980 general election.

Basopo never looked back or sold out when many became blinded by the lights of freedom.

On November 17, 1980, he joined the President’s Office and was deployed to the then Internal Branch. He was posted to Gweru, beginning his intelligence journey.

He later served in Chinhoyi and then Harare, at a station called Mbizi Station, and was later posted to Guruve as a junior intelligence officer.

By 1987, Basopo had risen to the rank of intelligence officer.

In 1989, he became an Assistant Intelligence Officer.

In 1991, he was promoted to Senior Intelligence Officer and became a Desk Officer at the Head Office.

He was later put in charge of the Chaminuka Security Unit.

In 1995, Cde Basopo was promoted to Divisional Intelligence Officer and transferred to Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West Province, as Acting Provincial Intelligence Officer (PIO).

He was made a substantive PIO in 1996. In July 2000, Cde Basopo became the PIO for Harare Province.

On July 1, 2003, he was promoted to Assistant Director, Operations, under the Internal Branch.

In 2005, he was appointed Deputy Director, Counter Intelligence.

In 2014, he was promoted to Director, Internal.

On July 1, 2022, he was transferred from the Internal Branch to the Counter Intelligence Branch and appointed Director of Counter Intelligence.

The 22nd of April saw the extinguishing of 45 years of intelligence treasure stored in Mhofu Museyamwa Shava yeVaHera Vanoera — the Holy One — Walter Basopo.

Walter Basopo taught many how to be strong, how to smile, and how to remain optimistic during the most difficult times of life. I never knew of his illness; my obliviousness stemmed from his ability to make the sun shine through every window of every room he entered.

The shadows in many officers’ lives were filled with terrifying and confusing events, but Walter cut through them with his wisdom.

What is success? How do we measure it? Is it a series of accomplishments measured by wealth?

Or maybe, just maybe, success is measured by who we are inside — by our good deeds, values, and contribution to society.

Why then do we tend to only commemorate those with fame or fortune?

Basopo was little known publicly, but his life carried the whole freedom of a nation.

Where, I ask, is the place for our unsung heroes?

Basopo deserves a place at the highest point of our hearts.

Today, the world seems a little darker. A flame that once shone brightly has been extinguished by Mother Nature in a single puff — a flame that burned so brightly until the very end.

An unsung hero, neither rich nor famous, but someone who impacted countless lives, brought happiness and joy to many, and most of all, a genuine human being who lived an honourable life.

A true unsung hero.

Rest in Power till Christ comes again.

Fare thee well, Mhofu Mukoma Basopo.

