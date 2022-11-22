Thigh Vendor Murdered Over USD 20

By A Correspondent- A 24-year old Bikita woman Friday succumbed to injuries after she was allegedly attacked by two men whom she had offered s_əx at a charge of US$20.

It is said the two men paid for the deal and after they were done they demanded their money back and assaulted the woman.

.The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) police spokesperson Assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said they are still investigating the case.

“The ZRP is investigating a murder case where a woman (24) was attacked by two unknown male suspects whom she had offered s_əx at a charge of US$20 at Makaya Village, Bikita, on 17 November 2022.

“After the act, the suspects allegedly demanded the money they had paid for the services before severely assaulting the victim with sticks and robbing her of US$20.

“The victim succumbed to the injuries sustained on 18 November 2022,” ZRP said in a twitter post.

