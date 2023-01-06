Man Bashes Parents To Death With Hoe Handle

POLICE in Mashonaland East Province have arrested Clemence Mukuwatsine (45) of Nyarugwe Village, Mutoko for allegedly killing his parents using a hoe handle following a family misunderstanding on Tuesday.

Allegations are that Stephen Mukuwatsine (72), his wife Elizabeth Kamhoti (67) and their daughter were at home in the area under Chief Mutoko discussing a marriage dispute between their son Clemence (45) and his wife.

After the discussion, it is reported that Clemence Mukuwatsine went to work in a nearby groundnuts field while his father remained.

At around 10am, Clemence Mukuwatsine’s sister went to the groundnuts field intending to invite her brother for breakfast, but he charged towards her, blaming her for bewitching him. He allegedly struck his sister with bricks, once on the back of the head and once on the left elbow.

Their father intervened, holding a hoe handle while his sister retreated to the house where her mother was.

Mukuwatsine then snatched the hoe handle from his father and struck him several times on the forehead and face until he fell unconscious. Still holding the hoe handle, he then allegedly charged towards his mother Elizabeth, who was in the sitting room.

He allegedly accused her of hiding his sister in the house while striking her several times on the forehead and face until she became unconscious.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi said Mukuwatsine was later stopped by a passer-by who intervened and tried to stop him from further assaulting his mother. He then chased this passer-by who ran towards nearby homesteads calling for help.

“Villagers managed to apprehend the accused and locked him in his house. A report was made at ZRP Mutoko leading to the arrest of the accused person. The two bodies were conveyed to Mutoko District hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

“People should learn to resolve disputes in peace. They can also seek counselling from community leaders or use the Police Victim Friendly Unit or church leaders so that they resolve their issues amicably, rather than resort to committing serious crimes,” said Insp Chazovachiyi.

