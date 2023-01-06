ZimEye
Emmerson Mnangagwa announces 'death sentence' on everyone caught selling lithium ore. "Their days on earth have rolled back," he says, adding to previous such threats against lawyers and doctors who attend to human rights defenders. [Chinese miners are exempted] pic.twitter.com/edRi1f9zFq— ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 6, 2023
Emmerson Mnangagwa announces 'death sentence' on everyone caught selling lithium ore. "Their days on earth have rolled back," he says, adding to previous such threats against lawyers and doctors who attend to human rights defenders. [Chinese miners are exempted] pic.twitter.com/edRi1f9zFq