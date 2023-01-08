Mnangagwa Speaks On Yasha’s LifeTime

Spread the love

By- The first family held a memorial service for Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa (5), President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s grandson.

Yasha died of respiratory complications in October last year.

He was the son of Mr Sean Tafadzwa Mnangagwa and his wife Varaidzo.

Mnangagwa said:

Kids at this age have no sin and the Lord above says let them come to me. Unfortunately, we, grandparents and parents, sometimes do not agree with the word of God. We would want it the other way, but we have no choice. We would want to see our children grow up and fulfil their wishes and their talents in life, but, of course, as the word of God says he gives and he takes, and we have no authority over that.

It is in the hands of the Lord above. I thank you all for this day that we have come together. To Tafadzwa (Sean), his wife, relatives and the entire family, I say this did not start with you; it is part and parcel of life. It is also the law of God that we all have to accept. Today it is in the Mnangagwa family, tomorrow it is elsewhere, but we must accept that God has done as he wishes. These young children, the friends he played with may not understand. They still ask as to where their colleague went.

However, as time passes, I think they will accept that he went to God, and I believe my daughters-in-law – their mothers – try to teach them so.

Yasha loved his grandmother more than me. Each time he would come home, he would go to his grandmother first, even when we were seated together the two of us. I felt jealous, but I said when he grows up, he will know where the power lies. All these jokes are now gone. That is how we enjoyed life with him around.

We are gathered here today in loving memory of Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa. Yasha to us had many names. I used to call him Fidi, Mafidi, General, Commander. He had so many names. He had such a beautiful, loving spirit. Each time he would visit his grandfather’s place with his brothers and sisters, you would see them playing together. Fidi would command how things would be going and who is playing with what and what time we start and what time we finish, and who is going to eat first and who is going to eat last.

At such a young age, he had a very brotherly spirit. We used to watch him playing well with his peers. Indeed, it’s a very sad moment for the family, for all of us. His passing left a huge hole in our hearts. But through scripture and through prayers from our pastors here, and all your prayers and the small memories we have of him, I feel, sooner or later, the hole will slowly fill up.

To my Yasha, I want to say you are not alone; we are all here for you. There was a lot of sadness in this house following his death, but today I see smiles because you have all come to comfort us. I would like to thank everybody for your prayers. Let us keep the memories and love.

Ms Josephine Mavura, sister to Yasha’s mother the void that Mafidi left is impossible to fill.

Miss Nix Grant, the headmistress of Yasha’s school, Silver Linings said the loss of a loved one is incredibly difficult, even more so when the life lost is a precious young man.

Yasha’s teacher at Silver Linings, Ms Natasha Herbst, said Yasha was a sweet and loving little boy and had a way of leaving a lasting impression on anyone he met.

The sermon at the memorial service was delivered by Chaplain Christine Phiri, who read from 1 Corinthians Chapter 10 verse 13, which reads:

No temptation has overtaken you except what is common to mankind. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it.

The chaplain said losing a loved one, a child or a relative is not a result of a curse, adding “God is the giver and taker of life.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...