Another ZINASU Leader Deserts Chamisa

By- Another former Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) leader has deserted the opposition for Zanu PF

Former spokesperson, Tatenda ‘Zuj’ Mandondo is the second ex-Zinasu leader to desert the opposition after Tafadzwa Mugwadi in recent years.

Mndondo described the CCC as a sinking ship which lacks seriousness.

He was part of scores of “deserters” unveiled and welcomed into the ruling party fold by President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the weekend. Mandondo spoke to NewZimbabwe:

We all have choices and decisions to make in life that are necessary for national development and unity of purpose and for them to scrutinise thoroughly their continued stay in a sinking ship.

My decision to join Zanu-PF was made of full body and mind inspired by the need to assist in the National framework and be part of a collaborative and unified political outfit that does not exhibit traits of chaos, confusion and despondency.

The opposition lacks seriousness in its approach and is the lone voice of a lone man or elite individuals, however, with ZANU PF you easily understand the command structure and still have your voice considered and your efforts acknowledged.

The issue with some pressure groups masquerading as political parties is regrettable as they lack proper substance to capacitate the masses they claim to lead, they do not provide opportunities, the democracy narrative being toyed around with has shifted dramatically and drastically from the days of the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and if they continue on their self-destructive path they will soon be a mere memory on the horizon.

Mandondo was unveiled as a new member alongside late MDC founding President Morgan Tsvangirai’s brother Collins, who was coming from the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC Alliance.

