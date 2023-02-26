Tropical Storm Freddy Makes Landfall In Zim Today

Tropical Storm Freddy will make landfall in Zimbabwe today following a prolonged delay off the Mozambican coast that caused it to weaken substantially.

About 10 districts are expected to receive rains accompanied by strong winds starting today.

This comes as the Department of Civil Protection has mobilised district civil protection committees countrywide to respond to any life-threatening weather hazards that could accompany the tropical storm.

The department has dispatched ZUPCO buses to some districts to help with evacuation efforts, while some traditional leaders have been allocated airtime to facilitate communication in the event of flooding.

The tropical storm is forecast to hit the south eastern parts of the country, dumping large amounts of rain in Chimanimani, Chipinge, Mwenezi, Beitbridge, Chivi, Masvingo, Zaka, Bikita, Gutu and Buhera districts.In a statement yesterday, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) said Tropical Cyclone Freddy had weakened.

According to the MSD, parts of Mashonaland East, Masvingo, southern parts of the Midlands and Matabeleland provinces will likely receive rains, while the rest of the country will have sunny weather.

Ministry of Local Government and Public Works communication and advocacy director, Mr Gabriel Masvora said Government had put in place measures to avert casualties when the tropical storm makes landfall.

Department of Civil Protection acting chief director Mr Nathan Nkomo said 24-hour command centres have been set up to help coordinate mitigation efforts in all districts likely to be affected.

