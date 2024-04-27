Macheso Warns Top Dancer

By Showbiz Reporter- Sungura maestro Alik Macheso has pardoned his band dancer, Selemane “Majuice” Mpochi, and returned him to work after a four-week suspension.

Majuice was suspended for reporting late for duty.

Orchestra Mberikwazvo publicist, Tich Makahamadze, confirmed Majuice’s return.

“I can confirm that Majuice is back at work.

“We have given him a final warning.

“This is the second time that we have have suspended him. You will see him on stage at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex.

“If he repeats the same behaviour, we won’t tolerate him,” he said.

-H-Metro

