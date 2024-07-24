Police Bust R2 Billion Drug Lab

Spread the love

South Africa- Police have dismantled an R2 billion drug lab in Limpopo, arresting three Mexican nationals and several locals involved in the operation.

The Limpopo Hawks and SAPS revealed that the drug lab, located on a farm in Groblersdal, is the largest ever discovered in the country.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale stated that the team had received a tip-off about suspicious activities at the property.

Upon arrival, they discovered four structures filled with chemicals used in manufacturing illicit drugs, including acetone and crystal meth. The haul’s estimated street value is R2 billion.

Four suspects, including the farm owner and two Mexican nationals, were arrested.

The suspects will appear in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of manufacturing, dealing, and possession of illicit drugs.

The Hawks have not ruled out further arrests as the investigation continues.

Last month, another drug lab was found in Gauteng, where police seized 4,000 mandrax tablets worth R200,000 from a 40-year-old Nigerian man in Vereeniging.

During the search of another property in the area, police found additional drugs, including nine packets of CAT, three packets of crystal meth, and 1,300 mandrax tablets, along with materials used in drug production.

A 39-year-old Nigerian man was arrested.

Additionally, a week ago, police discovered a drug lab in De Deur, Gauteng.

Acting on a tip-off, the Sedibeng Flying Squad and K9 Unit found equipment and materials valued at approximately R2.3 million, arresting four suspects aged between 37 and 56.

The Hawks have uncovered ten clandestine drug laboratories since the start of the year, leading to 34 arrests.

Source: The Citizen

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...