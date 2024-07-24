Chiwenga Fights Back, Flies To France

Spread the love

By Sports Reporter- Zanu PF youths have attacked Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa for blocking Vice President Constantino Chiwenga from the party’s succession race.

Zanu PF youths said Mutsvangwa should follow protocol and stop blasting Chiwenga in public.

The attack on Mutsvangwa happened Wednesday, soon after Chiwenga flew to the Paris Olympic Games.

Chiwenga is, however, also criticised for leading a staggering 67 officials to the Games, which only have seven athletes participating.

Chiwenga has jetted into Paris to attend the opening ceremony scheduled for Friday.

This marks a stark contrast to other nations, such as China, which has sent a formidable 338 athletes to the Olympics. Remarkably, China’s Sports Minister did not even make the trip, highlighting the disparity in delegation size and importance between the two countries.

Zimbabwe’s seven athletes will compete in athletics, rowing, and swimming. The representatives include sprinters Makanakaishe Charamba and Tapiwanashe Makarawu in the 200m dash, marathon runners Isaac Mpofu and Rutendo Nyahora, swimmers Paige van der Westhuizen and Denilson Cyprianos, and rower Stephen Cox.

Ringisai Mapondera, Team Zimbabwe’s chef de mission, confirmed the team’s arrival and settling in Paris. “At the moment in camp, we have Stephen Cox and Denilson. Denilson arrived today. We are expecting Paige later on today,” he said. He also mentioned the presence of a physiotherapist and a swimming coach, adding that the full team would assemble within a few days.

While Zimbabwe’s athletes are gearing up for their events, the massive entourage accompanying them has raised eyebrows. Among the officials are various dignitaries, many of whom have little direct involvement with the athletes’ preparation or performance. The delegation’s size, compared to the small number of competitors, has sparked widespread criticism.

Former Olympian Abel Chimukoko praised the athletes’ potential, expressing optimism about their performance. “The sprinters, Makarawu and Charamba, are stars. Isaac Mpofu is a top contender in the marathon,” Chimukoko said, emphasising the need for support and investment in sports to achieve better results.

However, the disproportionate number of officials has overshadowed these positive notes. Critics argue that the resources spent on non-essential personnel could have been better utilised to support the athletes and improve their training conditions.

The Vice President’s presence in Paris is said to be part of a broader diplomatic mission, with business meetings lined up to further Zimbabwe’s engagement and re-engagement efforts on the international stage. Yet, this has done little to quell the discontent at home.

As the Games progress, Zimbabweans will be watching closely, not only to support their athletes but also to scrutinise the delegation’s composition and its implications for the nation’s sports administration. The official opening ceremony of the Games is scheduled for Friday, and the competition will run until August 11.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...