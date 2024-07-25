Does Money Bring Happiness?

New research shows that ultra-wealthy individuals report higher levels of happiness compared to those earning six-figure salaries. The study, which includes data from previous research and surveys of millionaires and the richest Americans, reveals that individuals with net worths in the millions or billions rate their life satisfaction between 5.5 and 6 out of 7.

In contrast, those earning around $100,000 report a satisfaction rating of 4.6, while those earning $15,000 to $30,000 have a rating just above 4.

Findings suggest that the correlation between money and well-being persists even at the highest income levels, challenging the idea of a “happiness plateau.” This indicates that higher incomes continue to significantly impact happiness, potentially implying that the more wealth one accumulates, the greater their overall contentment.

