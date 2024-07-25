Mnangagwa Praises Fallen Hero

Spread the love

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says the late national hero Brigadier General (Retired) Michael Chaminuka has left a legacy of hard work and patriotism which should be emulated by his peers.

He was speaking at the burial of the national hero at the National Heroes Acre in Harare this Monday.

The late national hero whose Chimurenga name was Pepukai Hondo died on the 13th of this month.

Presiding over the burial at the national shrine this Monday, President Mnangagwa said the nation has lost a dedicated and patriotic cadre.

“His passing on, is yet another huge blow, as the nation has lost a loyal, versatile and astute officer, who sacrificed his life to wholeheartedly serve Zimbabwe.

“His humble disposition, dedication and commitment to duty as well as his exemplary patriotism, unwavering consistency and persistency, in service to our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe, earned this award of national hero, to rest among others,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President who narrated Brigadier General Retired Chaminuka’s liberation history said the brutality of the Rhodesian forces remains etched in the memories of the gallant sons and daughters and serves to strengthen the resolve to defend the country’s independence.

President Mnangagwa said the current crop of officers must emulate the leadership qualities exhibited by the late national hero.

“As we pay our last respects to the late National Hero, Retired Brigadier General Dr Michael Chaminuka, let us never forget our long protracted and arduous, liberation war history. We have a duty to keep this history alive, for the benefit of future generations.

“A people who do not know their history are like trees without roots”. This history must, therefore continue to inspire us as we harness the many opportunities and ward off the challenges that we may face as we march on to realise Vision 2030.

“We are forever emboldened by our philosophy Nyika Inovakwa, Inotongwa, Inonamatirwa Nevene Vayo. Ilizwe Lakhiwa, Libuswe, Likhulekelwe Ngabanikazi Balo.”

The nation is also mourning the loss of another senior officer Brigadier General (Retired) Lameck Mutanda who died in May and was buried in the United Kingdom.

“I also express sincere condolences to the Mutanda Family following the loss of yet another retired senior officer of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Rtd. Brigadier General Retired Lameck Mutanda who passed on and was buried in the United Kingdom.

“He was conferred with a posthumous National Hero status in recognition of his selfless contribution to the liberation of Zimbabwe and service as an exemplary and loyal military officer in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President further acknowledged the hard work that is being put in place across various sectors as Zimbabwe prepares to host the 44th SADC summit in August.

“Zimbabwe is a maturing constitutional democracy, focused on promoting and consolidating our position in the comity of nations.

“I commend the Government and people of our country who are accelerating preparations and works related to the hosting of the 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, where we will assume Chairmanship.”

Zimbabwe continues to honour its sons and daughters who sacrificed for the attainment of independence.

https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/featured/national-hero-leaves-legacy-of-hard-work-and-patriotism-president-mnangagwa/

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...