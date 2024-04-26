15 Die In Beatrice Gonyeti Horror Crash

Spread the love

By Crime and Courts Reporter- The police have confirmed the death of at least 15 people in a head-on collision between a Kombi and a haulage truck along the Harare-Masvingo road.

ZRP also said several others were injured in the accident that happened this afternoon.

The accident occurred at the 53km peg near the Beatrice area, and the commuter omnibus headed towards Chivhu.

Confirming the horror crash, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

The injured have been taken to Beatrice Hospital and we will continue to release more details later on as some of our police officers are still on the ground.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...