New Republic Will Not Tolerate Killing Of Citizens- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said the New Republic will do away with the persecution, victimisation and murder of citizens.

According to President Chamisa, the new government will promote tolerance and divergence of views.

“THE CITIZENS GOVERNMENT…

The NEW REPUBLIC will;

-not allow propaganda,lies & disinformation from gvt ministers or its functionaries.

-not imprison for politics.

-not promote hate speech,toxicity & insults.

-not spare the corrupt or bribing.

-not kill or harm citizens.#Godisinit,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

