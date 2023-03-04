August 2018 Killings Haunt Mnangagwa

By-Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has come under fire from the European Union (EU) Mission in Zimbabwe for failing to take action against military officers involved in the August 2018 killings.

Mnangagwa, the commander in chief of the Army, directed soldiers to shoot citizens protesting against the delayed election results announcement in Harare.

The soldier killed six civilians.

The EU remarks as the southern African nation prepares for this year’s July harmonised elections. Said the delegation in a statement :

The EU also maintains its concerns that the recommendations of the Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry have not been followed substantially and the perpetrators of violations which occurred in August 2018 and January 2019 are to date still enjoying impunity from prosecution.

It is important that international human rights obligations are adhered to and the constitutional rights of the people of Zimbabwe respected.

In view of all the above, in its 2023 revision of the restrictive measures, the EU has decided to extend by one year the two measures in place (i.e.: the arms embargo and targeted assets freeze against one company, Zimbabwe Defence Industries).

Zimbabwe extended yet another elections observation invitation to the Western bloc despite the persistent backlash.

The EU which is made up of 27 European countries said it will deploy an Observer Mission once constitutional processes have been finalised.

The delegation stressed that it is closely following the process leading up to the elections which are of great importance to the trajectory of the country and encouraged all electoral stakeholders to play their role in ensuring the organisation of a credible and peaceful electoral process.

