Duo In Soup For Killing Own Mother

By A Correspondent- Two Dotito men are assisting police with investigations following the death of their mother whom they took turns to assault.

Aleck Chandoza (40) and Edison Chandoza (39) allegedly bashed their mother to death with logs.

Mashonaland Central province police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

Allegations are that the duo pounced on their mother Midrone Manuwere (84) on February 26 and the mother had visited her daughter Tawanda Chandoza (36) at Tsayi village in Dotito.

Armed with logs they fatally struck their mother accusing her of bewitching them.

The suspects stopped assaulting their mother after fellow villagers came to the scene.

Villagers tried to render first aid to Manuwere but it could not help.

Police warned people to avoid violence and seek counselling when ever they have disputes.

