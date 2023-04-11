Human- Wildlife Conflict Cause For Concern In Chipinge

Human-Wildlife Conflict is a thorn in the flesh for Chipinge rural ward 20 residents.

Four people have died with several other farmers losing tones of ready-to-harvest crops which were destroyed by wild animals.

The announcement in early November 2022 by the cabinet of Zimbabwe that it has setting up a fund which shall cater for Human-Widlife conflict has been received positively by most villagers in Chipinge community. The villagers have been enduring decades of Human-Widlife conflict. Most of them lost their lives as wildlife left behind a trail of untold destruction.

The establishment of the relief fund aimed at cushioning the victims of Human-Widlife conflict by way of funeral assistance, hospitalization and medical treatment. The monetary support will cover three categories such as death, maiming and injuries.

Girl Child Empowerment of Zimbabwe Executive Director Tatenda Maphosa welcomed the initiative, although he is of the opinion that the funding must be a national program and be distributed with social accountability being at the epicenter of everything.

Recently in Masvingo- Zaka couple and their son were left badly injured after being severely attacked by a clan of hyenas in Bota communal lands on Monday afternoon as they tried to protect their cattle from the marauding wild animals.

Masvingo Residents Forum coordinator Mr Prosper also said that Human-Widlife conflict is causing unrest in Masvingo Province, Zimparks and the line ministries must go beyond maiming injuries. A national emergency funding program must be put aside with the aim of helping those in need.

