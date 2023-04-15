DeMbare, Bosso Clash In Uhuru Cup

The Dynamos quartet of goalkeeper Prince Tafiremutsa, captain Frank Makarati, midfielder Donald Mudadi, and crowd favorite Denver Mukamba has been ruled out of the upcoming Uhuru Cup against Highlanders.

The old foes renew their rilvary as the country commemorates 43 years of independence, with the celebrations slated for Tuesday in Mt Darwin.

Dembare coach Hebert ‘Jompano’ Maruwa revealed ahead of the clash that the quartet will not be available for selection due to injury.

“We are going to field a strong team. The team which was going to play in the postponed league match is the same team which is going to play in the Cup,” said Maruwa.

“So far, we have goalkeeper Prince (Tafiremutsa), Frank (Makarati) is out, Donald Mudadi is out, and Denver (Mukamba) is out as well. The four of them are out of this cup clash,” he added.- Soccer24 News

