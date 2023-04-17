D- Day For Mamombe’s Passport Ruling

By A Correspondent- CCC member of Parliament Joana Mamombe, who is on bail facing allegations of faking abduction with her two accomplices, wants a temporary return of her passport to travel to Kenya.

Mamombe on Friday made the application before Harare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje through her lawyer Mr Jeremiah Bhamu. Mr Mambanje is expected to rule today on this adjustment to her bail conditions.

Mamombe said she needed the passport to travel to Nairobi, Kenya for a training conference.

Mr Bhamu told the court that his client was not seeking to travel for leisure, but the training was important for her personal growth as a legislator.

However, deputy Prosecutor-General Mr Micheal Reza opposed the application saying Mamombe was going for leisure and therefore she was not fit to get temporary release of her passport.

Mr Reza said Mamombe was not part of the training management, therefore her absence at the conference would not affect anything.-statemedia

