Citizens Condemn MDC Violence

Spread the love

CCC Namibia salutes the Youth Task force in Chinhoyi!

01 May 2023

Citizens in Namibia are gyrating hysterically in uncontrollable gusto celebrating the valor, mettle, and nerve displayed by the organic Youth Task force in Chinhoyi defending our party offices. The ZANU-PF-sponsored political outfit, Mdc Alliance combined with their masters yesterday, attempted to take over the CCC party offices using violence. Mr. Douglas Mwonzora did not recover from the multiple zeros he got in March 2022 by-elections. He is now unleashing his outrage on a non-violent and progressive people’s movement led by the pragmatic Change Champion in Chief, President Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

Namibia district salutes the vibrant youths who managed to resist rogue elements claiming ownership of the offices when the issue is still in the courts. The clueless, counterfeit party depends on ZANU-PF when it comes to grabbing party properties. It is not the first time to see a cordial affinity between the Harare regime and their surrogates. When they grabbed the Morgan Tsvangirai House, they were openly assisted by the state-captured police and soldiers. Since time immemorial, the genuine Mdc has never gotten any assistance of that nature from ZANU-PF. It was visible that the people’s project has been hijacked by the regime’s enablers.

Instead of preparing for the impending crucial plebiscite, Mr. Douglas and his unpopular party are busy chasing offices instead of mobilizing the electorate. They know July or August will give them other humiliating zeros. It is written on the wall that MDC Alliance has pressed the panic button. The people of Zimbabwe are cognizant that this fake organization is a ZANU-PF-constructed institution meant to derail the freedom train. Their attempt to sabotage real change will never suffice. Citizens are committed and dedicated to prosecuting the National Democratic Revolution to its logical conclusion.

ZANU PF’s popular culture of politically- motivated violence is now manifesting in the surrogate. Stones, knobkerries, catapults , and matchetes are indications of defeat. Regardless of the support they got from their masters and mistresses, the youth task force executed their revolutionary mandate to defend the party from marauding political cowards. Mwonzora has realized progress in the CCC nomination and candidate selection process which is faring its conclusion as it now reaches the final fourth stage. Mr. Mwonzora left his jacket behind during the clash and the subsequent failure to take over the Chinhoyi offices.

In a nutshell, Mr.Douglas Mwonzora should be charged with incitement of public violence. We demand justice to be served without fear or favor. Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala has endured long pre-trial detention for almost a year on trumped-up charges when Mwonzora and cronies in ZANU-PF are taking the law into their own hands because of impunity. We demand an abrupt end to the apparent selective application of the law. Citizens should be treated equally before the law. Advocates of a complete change in Namibia clamour for the independent administration of the law by supposedly competent and impartial courts.

We have noted with deep concern the illegal conviction of Transform Zimbabwe, President Jacob Ngarivhume. This attempt to ban the rule of law and constitutionalism should be opposed peacefully. Section 59 of the Supreme Law of the motherland provides the fundamental right to peacefully protest against gross abuse of human rights, corruption, looting, gold smuggling, chrome smuggling, money laundering, and weaponization of the law. Calling for a peaceful demonstration against senseless and bare-faced corruption does not warrant any arrest in Zimbabwe. This is just law fare!

We demand justice for all prisoners of conscience. Sentencing social democrats a 3-year jail term for castigating corruption is not only unconstitutional but illegal and beyond Satanism.

ChinhoyiYouthTaskforce

FreeJobSaroWiwaSikhala

FreeJacobNgarivhume

FreeAllPoliticalPrisoners.

CCC Namibia Rundu Branch

Interim Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...