Hwende’s Name Missing

The newly installed Alderman for Chiredzi Town Council, Gibson Hwende’s name was missing among other nominated candidates, causing confusion and chaos during the Citizen’s caucus at Dorman hall, Hippo Valley.

Hwende was nominated together with two other candidates, John Manganye (UK) based and Ropafaadzo Makumire, Ward 3 Councillor(Independent)

Hwende is the longest serving member in the opposition party having served two straight terms, while the two who remained contested as Independent candidates during the past elections in 2018.

Manganye rebelled from the Party after losing the primary elections, while Makumire contested without any affiliation to any political party and won the council seat.

Hwende refused to comment over the issue saying he will do so only after exhausting laid down party procedures.

“All what I can say is that I am shocked. I will comment only after he have exhausted all the channels relating to this process”, he said.

His followers however said the process has been flawed, arguing that he should have been notified of the situation before the consensus day.

They also said the panel of the Commissioners was compromised as it was composed of people who had interests in some of the candidates.

The Commissioners were Marko Shoko of Lovemore Madhuku’s National Constitution Assembly (NCA) party, and Josphat Tizirai, the Director of United Chiredzi Residents Association(UCCHRA). who is alleged to be aligned to one of the remaining nominees.

The Resident association and Chiredzi Town Council are known enemies, according to our sources, and hence they expected nothing good for Hwende considering that he is the town chairperson.

“The Commissioners were compromised. How can our Party seek the services of another party to oversee the process”, Mirriam Shava of Hippo Valley said.

Another party member blamed the vetting committee for seeking bribes from the nominees.

“We have evidence of recorded calls from a person among the vetting team who demanded US$5 000 from our candidate. We are going to submit this evidence to the President”, the source said.

On the other hand,intelligent information gathered from the Party’s security suggests that the Party’s President Nelson Chamisa, harbours little faith and trust among all sitting councillors in Chiredzi and want them to be wiped out for new members.

The source said Chamisa lost trust in the Councillors for failure to clear cut themselves from Douglas Mwonzora. The source further added that the fact that Mwonzora did not recall them means they were part of his system.

CCC Spokes person Fadzai Mahere dropped her phone when she was contacted for a comment. She also did not respond to questions sent to her.

Amos Chibaya, the party’s organising Champion did not pick his phone and so did the Party’s deputy spokesperson Ostalios Siziba.

“It very unfortunate that when we thought the new system is ushering us to democracy we are going back to the 2018 scenario”, a party member said.

