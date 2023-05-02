Man Kills Own Father With Walking Stick

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A Gweru man has been arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his 76-year-old father to death with a walking stick.

The incident occurred on April 30, 2023, at Kurimakwakanaka Village. Police confirmed the case on their official twitter handle.

Police in Gweru have arrested Amos Tshuma (43) in connection with a case of murder that occurred on 30/04/23 at Kurimakwakanaka Village. The suspect hit to death his father, offinRemias Tshuma (76) with a walking stick indiscriminately all over the body. The victim had tried to stop the suspect from assaulting a neighbour,” read the tweet.

— Chronicle

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...