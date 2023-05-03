Chinese Companies Trample On Labour Laws

MASVINGO-The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has expressed concern over the flaunting of labour practices, environmental laws and inhuman conditions exposed to locals by Chinese companies operating in the country.

The congress’ president Florence Mucha Taruvinga said those employed by the Chinese are literally slaves who do not have a say even over their safety.

She said this today at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) organized national commemorations of the World Day for Safety and Health at workplaces held at the Civic Centre in Masvingo.

The commemorations were held under the theme: ‘Safe and Healthy Work Environment; A Fundamental Principle and Right at Work’.

Minister of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare Professor Paul Mavima was the guest of honour represented by his deputy minister Lovemore Matuke.

NSSA acting General Manager Charles Shava, representatives from the International Labour Organisation, Employers’ Confederation of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Unions, Delta Beverages, Bulawayo City Council, Mimosa Platinum Mine, Hwange Coal and Gasification Company and Doves Funeral Services and several others attended the commemorations.

“We have serious safety deficits in the Chinese-owned companies. We are calling on NSSA to protect the citizens and workers in Zimbabwe at Chinese workplaces. As organized labour, we recognize the statutes in Zimbabwe. As citizens of the country, we follow and act upon what governs us.- Masvingo Mirror

